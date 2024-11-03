First Warning Forecast: A cool start to the week before highs in the 80s return

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Sunday will be cool with lows in the 40s and 50s. During the afternoon will see high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The rest of the week will feature a warming trend. Highs in the 80s return by the middle of the week. Another cold front brings elevated rain chances but models not confident in developing a measurable amount. Highest rain chances will be mid to late week as we head into the weekend.

