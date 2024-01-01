First Warning Forecast: A cool week in the 40s & 50s, Several rain chances

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Several rain chances and several windy days this week.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Scattered showers are possible, mainly this evening and tonight. Highs will reach the low 50s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year.

Look for clearing skies tomorrow but it will be cooler with highs in the mid 40s. The wind will also pick up tomorrow, mainly NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Highs will bounce back to the low 50s on Wednesday, but we slip right back into the 40s for Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and windy conditions are expected on Thursday, with more sunshine for Friday.

An area of low pressure is forecast to track across the Southeast this weekend. We will likely see rain Saturday PM to Sunday AM and the wind will ramp up through the weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-15



