First Warning Forecast: A cooler and less humid midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler and less humid through midweek. Very low rain chances over the next week.

The stretch of cooler and less humid days starts today. Highs will only reach the upper 70s today with falling humidity. We will see partly cloudy skies with a very slim rain chance.

A sample of fall-like weather on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s, low humidity, and mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb back to the low and mid 80s for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 5-10

Tropical Update

Hurricane Ernesto is off the coast of Newfoundland and will continue tracking NE into the open Atlantic. Ernesto is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone today.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Med-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

