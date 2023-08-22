First Warning Forecast: A cooler and less humid midweek, Hot again on Friday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler and less humid midweek. Heat index to 100+ again on Friday. Tracking showers and storms for the weekend.

Cooler and less humid today. Highs will only reach the mid 80s and the humidity will gradually fall through the day. We will see partly cloudy skies with a slim chance for a shower. It will be breezy with winds turning from NW to NE at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday looks like the winner of the week! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s and low humidity (for this time of year).

The heat and humidity start to build again for the end of the work week. Highs will reach the mid 90s on Friday with an afternoon heat index in the triple digits. Tracking a cold front that could bring in some scattered showers and storms by Friday and for the weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Harold is moving toward southern Texas. Tropical Storm Franklin is turning north toward the Dominican Republic. Tropical Depression Gert continues to weaken near the Leeward Islands. Watching the remnants of Emily and another area for potential development in the Atlantic.

