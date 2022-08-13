First Warning Forecast: A cooler and less humid weekend, Rain early next week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A refreshing weekend with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Tracking another round of rain and storms to start the work week.

Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 80s, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. The humidity will continue to fall through the day, making it feel more fall-like.

More clouds will mix in for Sunday, but rain chances stay low. Highs will return to the low 80s with the lower humidity.

Our next chance for showers and storms will move in on Monday with a cold front. Expect scattered showers and storms starting Monday afternoon to evening and lingering through Tuesday. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s next week, but the humidity will climb again.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A trough of low pressure located over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico is producing limited shower activity. Development of this system, if any, is expected to be slow to occur while it moves slowly WSW at 5 to 10 mph and approaches the Texas coast today and tonight, then moves inland over southern Texas on Sunday. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system later today, if necessary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

