First Warning Forecast: A cooler and windy work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler and windy week. Slim rain chances during the work week. Watching rain chances for the weekend.

A nice start to the work week. We will see mostly sunny skies this morning with clouds building in this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s today, just slightly below normal for this time of year. It will be breezy as NE winds reach 10 to 15 mph.

We will stay in a cool and windy pattern for most of the week. Highs will linger in the low 70s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Expect a mix of clouds with slim rain chances. It will be windy with NE winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

An area of low pressure is forecast to track up the East Coast this weekend. Scattered showers are possible from Friday night to Sunday. Highs will warm from the upper 60s on Friday to the mid 70s on Sunday and it will still be windy.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 60. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms are poorly organized in association with a broad area of low pressure located a couple of hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas. Strong upper-level winds and dry air are expected to prevent development while the system moves generally NNE at 5 to 10 mph over the southwestern Atlantic during the next couple of days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

