Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: A fall-like day, Tracking rain to end the weekend

WX Mainly Clear.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 8:20 AM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 08:20:20-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A nice weekend with a sample of more fall-like weather. Tracking showers and storms to end the weekend and start the work week.

Beautiful weather for Saturday! We will see lots of sunshine with highs in the low 80s. Humidity will still be low, so the air will have more off a fall-like feel. We may have a bit of a NW breeze leftover, but not as strong or gusty as yesterday.

Day Planner - AM.png

Highs will reach the mid 80s on Sunday. We will start with sunshine, but clouds will build in through the day. Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday night, mainly during the overnight hours.

Showers and storms will linger for Monday, mainly in the morning. Look for clearing skies Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

Regional GRAF Model.png

The rest of the work week looks nice with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
 

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NW 5-15
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Building Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update
Lee becomes post-tropical as it approaches Nova Scotia. Lee is expected to turn toward the NE and move across Atlantic Canada tonight and Sunday.

Hurricane Stats Track.png

Tropical Storm Margot continues to meander over the central Atlantic.

Tropical Depression 15 expected to become Tropical Storm Nigel this weekend. A general NW to NNW motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

Hurricane Stats Track 2.png

 

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV