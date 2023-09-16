First Warning Forecast: A fall-like day, Tracking rain to end the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice weekend with a sample of more fall-like weather. Tracking showers and storms to end the weekend and start the work week.

Beautiful weather for Saturday! We will see lots of sunshine with highs in the low 80s. Humidity will still be low, so the air will have more off a fall-like feel. We may have a bit of a NW breeze leftover, but not as strong or gusty as yesterday.

Highs will reach the mid 80s on Sunday. We will start with sunshine, but clouds will build in through the day. Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday night, mainly during the overnight hours.

Showers and storms will linger for Monday, mainly in the morning. Look for clearing skies Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

The rest of the work week looks nice with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.



Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Building Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Lee becomes post-tropical as it approaches Nova Scotia. Lee is expected to turn toward the NE and move across Atlantic Canada tonight and Sunday.

Tropical Storm Margot continues to meander over the central Atlantic.

Tropical Depression 15 expected to become Tropical Storm Nigel this weekend. A general NW to NNW motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

