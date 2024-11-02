First Warning Forecast: A fall-like weekend with highs in the 60s

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

TURN BACK CLOCKS! Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday 2 AM

Clouds will kick off this Saturday as a cold front moves through. Skies will clear by the afternoon. Many areas will be at least 20 degrees cooler compared to Friday, with highs topping out in the low to mid 60s. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph.

High pressure will be in control through midweek.

Sunday will be dry and sunny with highs in the mid 60s, finally feeling more seasonable for this time of year.

Overall, it looks like another nice, fall-like weekend.

A few more clouds will build in to kick off the work week. Highs will warm to the low 70s on Monday under partly cloudy skies.

Election Day will be drier and warmer with highs in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday, with highs soaring to the low 80s. Expect building clouds as the day goes on.

A cold front is expected to move in to end the work week. It is still uncertain how much moisture we will see from this front, but as of now, we are keeping a 30 percent chance for a few showers on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. A few morning showers will be possible on Friday with highs topping out around 70 degrees.

