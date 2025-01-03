First Warning Forecast: A few flakes possible today, greater snow chances Monday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Cloud cover will continue to increase this afternoon as isolated shower and snow chances approach. A few flakes will be possible mainly for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. We're dry and breezy after 10 pm so windchill values this evening will be in the teens and 20s.

High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s but wind chill values will be in the 20s. Dry conditions prevail for the majority of the weekend. Rain and snow chances increase again Sunday night.

A rain and snow mix will be possible early Monday morning with a lot of the moisture turning to rain throughout the daytime hours. It could turn into a slushy mix again Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar