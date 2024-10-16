First Warning Forecast: A few showers, cool, and breezy to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much cooler for the rest of the week. A mix of clouds through midweek with small rain chances.

Mostly cloudy this morning with scattered showers. Even cooler today with highs near 60s. We will see some clearing this afternoon, but clouds and showers will move back in tonight. The wind will kick up today, mainly north at 10 to 15 mph.

Cool and breezy on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s and a north wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Expect lots of sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid 60s and still windy. Winds will relax and highs will climb back into the low 70s this weekend with mostly sunny skies.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Breezy. Highs near 60. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Breezy. Highs near 60. Winds: N 10-20

Tropical Update

Tracking a broad area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic. This system is forecast to move generally west and environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for gradual development during the latter part of this week. A tropical depression could form as the system moves near the Leeward and Virgin Islands late this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

Watching a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea by the middle to latter portions of this week. Some gradual development is possible if the system stays over water while it moves slowly towards Central America.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

