First Warning Forecast: A few showers this weekend, More rain next week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A few showers this weekend, more rain to start next week.

A mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with spotty showers possible. Highs will return to near 80 and it will be humid. The wind will kick up again, NE at 10 to 15 and gusts to 20 mph.

Highs will linger in the upper 70s this weekend and it will still be humid. Expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers possible both days. Winds will ramp up this weekend, NE at 10 to 20 with gusts 25 to 30 mph.

Rain chances will increase early next week as an area of low pressure lingers along the Carolina coast. Expect a mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, isolated storms, and breezy conditions through the first half of the week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-20

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Gordon forms in the Atlantic. The storm is expected to move west to NW over the next several days. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Slight strengthening is expected today before a weakening trend begins on Saturday.

Watching a small area of low pressure near the northern Leeward Islands. Environmental conditions do not favor development of this system while it moves WNW.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

A non-tropical area of low pressure could form off the southeastern U.S. coastline this weekend. Some subtropical or tropical development is possible during the early part of next week while the system moves toward the coast.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Med-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

