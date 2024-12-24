First Warning Forecast: A few showers today, Highs in the 40s for Christmas

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Scattered showers today with a risk for morning freezing rain. Chilly, but nice for Christmas Day. Warming to the 60s this weekend.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers, higher chance south and lower chance north. Some freezing rain is possible for inland (colder) areas this morning. No significant ice accumulation is expected, but even a small amount could lead to slick roads, parking lots, and sidewalks. Highs will reach the upper 40s this afternoon.

We will see partly cloudy skies on Christmas Day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Expect very similar conditions to finish up the week.

Temperatures will warm into the low 60s for the weekend, about 10 degrees above normal. Our next decent chance for rain is set to move in on Sunday.

Today: Scattered Showers, Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

