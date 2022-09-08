First Warning Forecast: A few showers today, Windy with tidal flooding

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A windy end to the work week with clearing skies and lower rain chance. Highs in the mid 80s with building clouds this weekend.

Expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers. Highs will only reach near 80, a few degrees below normal for this time of year. It will be windy today with NE winds at 10 to 20 mph and higher gusts. The strong NE winds combined with the rough surf from Hurricane Earl could trigger some minor coastal flooding.

WTKR News 3

It will still be windy tomorrow with NE winds at 10 to 20 mph. We should see more sunshine, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will return to the low 80s.

Expect highs in the mid 80s this weekend with relaxing winds. We will see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with more clouds building in on Sunday. Rain chances will be low this weekend but will increase to start next week as a cold front moves our way.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 10-20

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Danielle weakens to a tropical storm over the north Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Danielle is expected to slowly weaken and transition to a post-tropical cyclone today, with further weakening anticipated through the weekend.

WTKR News 3

Hurricane Earl is centered 285 miles south of Bermuda and moving north at 9 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda this evening and tonight. Data from Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter missions indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 105 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Earl is expected to become a major hurricane later today. The hurricane is forecast to become a powerful post-tropical low on Saturday.

WTKR News 3

An area of low pressure located almost a thousand miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next day or so while it moves west to WNW at 15 to 20 mph over the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

A tropical wave currently located near the west coast of Africa is forecast to emerge into the eastern Atlantic later this morning. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual development thereafter as the system moves WNW over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

