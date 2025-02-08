First Warning Forecast: A few snowflakes possible early next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

This evening the misty drizzle continues. Temperatures get slightly warmer with a lifting warm front. With the exception of a few stray showers early Sunday morning we'll be mainly dry with clearing conditions. Highs will be a bit warmer in the middle 50s.

Widespread rain chances return next week. With overnight lows around freezing, we have the chance for a few flurries Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. The gloomy conditions extend through the majority of the work week.

We finally start to dry out just in time for Valentine's day on Friday. More scattered showers will be possible the following Saturday.

