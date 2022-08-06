First Warning Forecast: A few storms Saturday and not as humid, Sunshine Sunday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Not as humid and a few clouds this weekend...

Our Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s, closer to normal for this time of year. A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon but the coverage and intensity will be way less than our Friday, so any outdoor plans should be a go.

The dial turns back up starting Sunday. Highs will climb back to the low to mid 90s but it will feel more like 100 to 105. Skies Sunday will be mostly sunny and only a pop-up storm will be possible.

After a mainly dry start, a cold front set to move through the region by midweek. This front will bring us a bigger chance for rain but should also usher in cooler air for the end of next week. Highs by Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 80s.