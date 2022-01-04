First Warning Forecast: A freezing start to the day, Lots of sunshine

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny but chilly… Watch out for icy spots this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. It will feel more like the low 20s with north winds at 5 to 15 mph. Expect lots of sunshine today with highs in the low 40s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see another round of tidal flooding today near our mid-morning to midday high tide. Expect clear skies this evening but clouds will build in overnight with lows in the mid 30s.

We will warm to the mid 50s on Wednesday, one of the warmer days this week. Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered showers and light winds.

Thursday will be a very nice day for this time of year. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s, near normal. Showers will move in Thursday night and continue for Friday morning. Some sleet or snow could mix in Friday morning, mainly for areas to the north and west. Highs will drop to the mid 40s on Friday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Clouds Overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

