First Warning Forecast: A frosty start to our Wednesday and a big warm up ahead

First Warning Forecast:

It was a chilly day and it's going to be an even colder night.

***A Frost Advisory is in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM Wednesday for Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Franklin, Southampton, Surry Sussex, Williamsburg, James City, Perquimans, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Bertie, Northampton (NC), Mainland Dare, Pasquotank, Camden. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Below are some tips to prevent damage to your plants!

We'll wake up to temperatures in the low to mid 30s inland and low to mid 40s along the coast with sunny skies. Thankfully, the howling winds we had today will relax overnight leading to a cool day Wednesday, but not as chilly. Highs will be in the low 60s, still nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

But get ready for a big warm up. Starting Thursday highs will climb to the low 70s and by Friday and Saturday, highs will be in the upper 70s. The warmest day of the weekend will be Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

Remember high pressure we talked about yesterday? Well - it is still moving in and this will lead to sinking air and dry weather for the rest of the week AND weekend. Time to make some outdoor plans!

Oh yes, how about the Pirates invade Yorktown.

But don't forget to take the allergy medicine! Below is an updated look at the pollen report and we'll definitely be sneezing over the next few days.