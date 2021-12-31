First Warning Forecast: A gloomy morning, Tracking more rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM for Norfolk, Portsmouth, all of the Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, and Eastern Shore.

Another messy morning… Watch out for dense fog this morning, especially for areas near the Chesapeake Bay. Showers will move out early this morning, but we will be left with clouds and fog with temperatures in the 50s. Fog should clear out around mid-morning and clouds should start to break up by midday. Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. As we ring in the new year, temperatures will be in the mid 50s with rain moving in after midnight to Saturday morning.

It will still be warm this weekend but soggy. Expect showers Saturday morning with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs will warm to the low 70s. More rain will move in with a cold front on Sunday. Highs will reach the mid 60s on Sunday as SW winds ramp up.

Much cooler air moves in on Monday! Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s. It will feel more like the 30s with strong N/NW winds. Any leftover showers should clear out early Monday morning and we will be back to sunshine by the afternoon.

Today: AM Fog, Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N/W/S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Showers, Warmer. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR