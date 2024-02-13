First Warning Forecast: A gloomy start and very windy today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Very windy today with clearing skies. Back to sunshine for Valentine’s Day. Near normal temperatures to end the week.

Leftover showers will be moving out this morning and clouds will start to clear out this afternoon. Temperatures will start in the mid 50s this morning but fall to the upper 40s by midday. It will be very windy today with a NW wind at 15 to 25 with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

WTKR News 3

Cool, sunny, and a bit breezy for Valentine’s Day with highs near 50 and a NW wind at 5 to 15 mph.

We will warm back to the mid 50s for Thursday and Friday, near normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of sun and clouds both days. The next round of rain could move in Saturday with a cold front.

Today: AM Showers, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 15-25 G40

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 5-15

