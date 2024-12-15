First Warning Forecast: A gloomy start to the work-week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Isolated showers possible this evening and likely lingering into tonight. The shower activity will shift north Monday morning to encompass primarily the Eastern Shore. Temperatures will be mild in the upper 40s and low 50s underneath mostly cloudy skies.

High temperatures Monday afternoon will be in the low 60s. We hang on to the 60s through the middle of the work week. Rain chances will be highest Wednesday night and into Thursday morning as a strong cold front pushes through the region.

Much cooler temperatures arrive to end the week with highs falling back into the 40s and even upper 30s.

