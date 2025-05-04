First Warning Forecast: A gloomy start to this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

After a soggy finish to the weekend, the rain chances continue into next week.

Sunday evening there's a slight chance for a few lingering isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will be mild in the low 70s. Overnight lows fall into the mid 60s.

A few stray showers will be possible early Monday morning but more widespread rainfall arrives during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. There's currently a level 1 out of 5 severe weather threat in place. Our biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

Mild conditions extend through the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid 70s. Conditions will be briefly drier during the middle of the week. Slightly higher rain chances return heading into the upcoming weekend.

