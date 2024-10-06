First Warning Forecast: A major cooldown underway

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Another warm day ahead. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. We're not expecting any rain and skies will be a lot brighter with less clouds around.

Another cold front pushes through the region early next week slightly increasing rain chances. Dry air continues to dominate so rain chances will continue to remain low. High temperatures will fall to the 60s by the end of the upcoming work-week. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Tropical Update

As of 10/5/24, 5 pm

Continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Milton. It is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida as a major hurricane. As of now, we are not expecting any impacts here at home.

We have several areas we are monitoring out in the Atlantic. None of these systems will impact us here at home but Kirk will create rough surf for us next week as it continues moving north

