First Warning Forecast: A midweek break in the humidity, Storms return Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A midweek break in the heat and humidity. Tracking another round of storms for Thursday. Building heat and humidity to end the week.

Highs will reach the upper 80s today, near normal for this time of year. Expect a muggy morning but a more comfortable afternoon as the humidity drops through the day. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with a bit of a west wind.

Wednesday may be the nicest day of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 90 and lower humidity (for this time of year).

Showers and storms will return on Thursday. The biggest storm chance will be in the afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible. Highs will reach the low 90s and humidity will ramp up again, pushing the heat index to near 100.

A typical summer pattern for Friday and the weekend. Highs will linger in the upper 80s to low 90s with afternoon heat index values in the 90s to near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower/storm possible.



Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W 10-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time



