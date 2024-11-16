First Warning Forecast: A mild finish to the weekend, more rain on tap next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be cool and comfortable with temperatures in the 50s. Mainly clear skies are expected overnight.

A few more clouds will be around Sunday but there will still be a decent amount of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

A series of cold fronts this week will bring colder temperatures and slightly elevated rain chances by the middle of the week. Highs are expected to fall as low as the 50s by Thursday with overnight lows in the 30s possible Thursday night.

