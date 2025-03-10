First Warning Forecast: A mix of clouds with scattered showers today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm week with highs in the 60s. A few showers today, mainly in NC. Tracking our next rain chance for the weekend.

We will see a mixture of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the low 60s. Scattered showers are possible, mainly in North Carolina.

Sunshine returns for Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. Highs will linger in the mid to upper 60s for the rest of the work week. Expect sunshine on Wednesday and partly cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday.

Highs will warm to the low 70s this weekend ahead of a cold front. That front will also bring in our next decent rain chance. A few showers are possible Saturday with a bigger rain chance on Sunday.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 3 (Low-Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

