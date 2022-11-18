Watch Now
Today's Forecast

First Warning Forecast: A nice but chilly weekend, Warming up next week

Posted at 4:28 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 04:28:16-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
*** Freeze Warning until 8 AM Friday for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and parts of NE NC. This locations will likely see the first freeze of the season.

*** Frost Advisory until 8 AM Friday for the northern Outer Banks of Dare County.

A sunny but cold end to the work week. Chilly temperatures continue through the weekend and early next week.

Bundle up this morning, temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. We will see mostly sunny skies today with lighter winds and highs in the low 50s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Lows will fall back to the 30s tonight, freezing inland and just above closer to the coast.

We are looking at a nice but chilly weekend. Expect a mixture of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the weekend. Highs will reach the low 50s on Saturday but drop to the mid 40s on Sunday. Winds will also pick up a bit on Sunday.

A small warming trend moves in early next week. We will climb from the low 50s on Monday to near 60 on Wednesday. Our next rain chance is set to move in for the end of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W 5-10
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Mixed)
UV Index: 3 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

