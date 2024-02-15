First Warning Forecast: A nice end to the week, Tracking showers to start the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Mix of sun and clouds and near normal temperatures to end the work week. Tracking showers to start the weekend, include a snow chance.

A nice end to the work week. We will warm to the mid 50s today with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will kick up later today and tonight.

We will start with sunshine on Friday, but clouds will build in through the day. Highs will return to the low 50s, near normal for this time of year.

An area of low pressure will slide across the Southeast to Mid-Atlantic to start the weekend. Scattered showers are expected Saturday morning, with higher chances north and lower chances south. Some snow could mix in, but any accumulation will be limited. The best chance to see any snow will be on the Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore. Northwest winds will also kick up for Saturday with highs in the upper 40s.

Look for clearing skies on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and not as windy. Highs will return to the low and mid 50s early next week.



Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: E/S 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW/W 10-15

Tomorrow: Building Clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N/E 5-10



