First Warning Forecast: A nice Labor Day, rain returns on Tuesday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Looking good for Labor but rain returns for Tuesday. Highs in the 80s all week, warmer to start and cooler to end the week.

Another day of nice weather for Labor Day. Highs will return to the upper 80s today, just a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible (10% to 20% chance).

Rain chances will go up for Tuesday as a cold front moves in. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s and it will feel more humid.

A few scattered showers will linger for Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will drop to the low and mid 80s as the cold front slips to our south.

Expect partly cloudy skies with low rain chances for the second half of the work week. Highs will linger in the low to mid 80s and NE/E winds will ramp up.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Danielle is centered about 940 miles WNW of the Azores and moving NNE at 8 mph. NNE to NE motion with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected through Tuesday. A turn toward the ENE is anticipated by Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today. A slow weakening trend is forecast to commence on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Earl is centered 175 miles north of St. Thomas and moving NNW at 5 mph. A turn toward the north at a slightly faster forward speed is expected later today, with this motion continuing for the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast over the next several days, and Earl could become a hurricane later this week.

A tropical wave located southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing some disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. An area of low pressure could form in association with this system during the next day or two, and subsequent gradual development is possible as it moves generally WNW over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

