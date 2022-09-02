First Warning Forecast: A nice weekend, Rain return early next week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Looking good for most of Labor Day weekend. Tracking showers and storms for early next week.

Another nice day with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will return to the upper 80s with a slight increase in humidity.

This weekend looks nice! We will see partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances both days. Highs will return to the mid and upper 80s, just a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Showers and storms are set to return for Labor Day and early next week with an approaching cold front. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday with showers moving in by the afternoon to evening. An isolated storm is possible.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Danielle continues to strengthen and is forecast to become a hurricane today. TS Danielle is centered about 890 miles west of the Azores and moving east at 3 mph. The tropical storm is expected to meander during the next few days before moving NE early next week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Danielle is forecast to become a hurricane later this morning.

Satellite imagery indicates there has been little change in the organization of the area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands during the past several hours. Although environmental conditions remain only marginally conducive, any additional development of the system over the next few days would lead to the formation of a tropical depression. The disturbance is expected to move slowly WNW, toward the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

Shower activity associated with a broad area of low pressure located just northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has increased some over the last several hours but remains poorly organized. This system is moving into an area of less favorable environmental conditions, and significant development is not anticipated.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

