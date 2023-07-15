Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: A pattern of heat, humidity, and scattered storms

Wx Dawn 2.png
WTKR News 3
Wx Dawn 2.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Dew Point Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Heat Index Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 5:28 AM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 05:28:13-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A summer-like stretch of days with heat, humidity, and a chance for scattered showers and storms.

Highs will return to 90 today, near normal for this time of year. It will feel more like 100 with the high humidity. We will see partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers/storms possible, manly this afternoon.

Day Planner - AM.png

Tomorrow will look and feel a lot like today. Highs will return to near 90 with an afternoon heat index closer to 105. We will see partly cloudy skies with another chance for scattered showers/storms.

Expect more of the same for most of next week. Highs will return to the low to mid 90s each day with an afternoon heat index of 100 to 105. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers/storms “popping up” in the afternoon (20% to 30% chances).

Heat Index Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Grasses)
UV Index: 10 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
Subtropical Storm Don drifting north over the central Atlantic. A turn toward the east is expected on Sunday, followed by a turn to the southeast by late Monday. Little change in strength or slight weakening is expected and Don could possibly become a post-tropical cyclone or remnant low during the next few days.

Hurricane Stats Track.png

 

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV