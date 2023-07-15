First Warning Forecast: A pattern of heat, humidity, and scattered storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A summer-like stretch of days with heat, humidity, and a chance for scattered showers and storms.

Highs will return to 90 today, near normal for this time of year. It will feel more like 100 with the high humidity. We will see partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers/storms possible, manly this afternoon.

WTKR News 3

Tomorrow will look and feel a lot like today. Highs will return to near 90 with an afternoon heat index closer to 105. We will see partly cloudy skies with another chance for scattered showers/storms.

Expect more of the same for most of next week. Highs will return to the low to mid 90s each day with an afternoon heat index of 100 to 105. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers/storms “popping up” in the afternoon (20% to 30% chances).

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Subtropical Storm Don drifting north over the central Atlantic. A turn toward the east is expected on Sunday, followed by a turn to the southeast by late Monday. Little change in strength or slight weakening is expected and Don could possibly become a post-tropical cyclone or remnant low during the next few days.

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

