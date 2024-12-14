First Warning Forecast: A pleasant weekend, getting warmer next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Bright sunshine to start your day this morning with temperatures out the door in the 30s and 40s. It will be a bit breezy to start with northeasterly winds at 10-15 mph. The winds will slow heading into the afternoon.

Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 40s and low 50s underneath building cloud cover. Rain chances return Sunday night and linger into Monday morning.

Isolated showers will be possible daily next week. It won't be a washout by any means but we do get warmer with high temperatures near 70 degrees Tuesday. Temperatures moderate toward the end of next week with highs in the 40s returning as we head into the following weekend.

