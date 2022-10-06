First Warning Forecast: A return to sunshine and 70s to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine and 70s to end the work week. Cooler but nice this weekend.

After a messy first half of the week, much nicer weather starts today. Clouds will continue to clear out this morning and we will see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid 70s today, 10 degrees warmer than yesterday and near normal for this time of year.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Expect mostly sunny skies all day with clouds building in Friday night.

A cold front will move through Friday night to Saturday. Rain chances will be slim but expect extra clouds and a cool down. Highs will drop to the low 60s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Winds will also pick up Saturday, north at 10 to 15 with gusts to near 20 mph.

Sunday looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. We will warm back to near 70 early next week.

Today: AM Clearing, PM Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Twelve is located in the open Atlantic west of the Cabo Verde Island. A NW to WNW motion is expected to continue for the next day or so. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Slow weakening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a remnant low in the next day or so.

An area of low pressure located over the far southeastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms over the southern Windward Islands, northern South America, and adjacent waters. Satellite-derived wind data indicate that this system does not yet have a well-defined center of circulation. While land interaction with the northern coast of South America may hinder significant development during the next day or so, environmental conditions are expected to be mostly conducive for development as the system moves generally west. A tropical depression is likely to form in the next couple of days by the time the system enters the south-central Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

