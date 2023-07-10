First Warning Forecast: A slight break from the heat and humidity to start the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A little relief to start the week, but heat and humidity climb to end the week.

Watch out for areas of fog this morning. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers/storms are possible, mainly in the afternoon.

Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. Highs will reach the low 90s on Wednesday with more sunshine.

Afternoon heat index values will return to the triple digits starting Thursday. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with a heat index near 100 for Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and storms are possible both days.

The summer-like weather continues for the weekend. Highs will reach the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index to 105+. Scattered showers and storms are possible both days (30-40% chance).

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S/W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

An area of low pressure is expected to form in a couple of days several hundred miles to the ENE of Bermuda. This system is then forecast to interact with an upper-level trough, and could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics during the middle to latter part of this week while it pivots SE to NE. By the weekend, the low is expected to turn north bringing the system over cooler waters, likely limiting additional development.

Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)



