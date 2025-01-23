First Warning Forecast: A slight warming trend begins Thursday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

High temperatures Thursday reach the mid 30s for most locations. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail throughout the majority of the day with some clearing in the evening. A few isolated flurries will be possible Thursday and Friday but the start of the weekend and looking much brighter.

Above freezing high temperatures and below freezing low temperatures will lead to very slick roads and black ice over the next couple of days as the snow begins to melt.

High temperatures reach the low 50s by the second half of the weekend. Temperatures get even warmer from there with middle 50s possible by this time next week. A few scattered showers will be possible Monday but the rest of the week will be mainly dry.

