First Warning Forecast: A slight warmup in store for Wednesday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening temperatures will drop into the low 30s. Winds will really calm down, falling below 5 mph. We'll see some clouds this evening followed by partial clearing overnight.

Tomorrow morning will start off in the upper 20s and low 30s, with winds starting off relatively light out of the SW at 5-10 mph, picking up to 10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph by the afternoon. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds early followed by mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. It will be warmer tomorrow, with highs in the low 50s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s.

Thursday will be a step cooler after another cold front moves through the area. Highs will only reach the mid 40s. Winds will be out of the WNW at 10-15 mph. We'll see plenty of sunshine, along with dry conditions expected. Friday we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated rain or snow shower is possible Friday afternoon as a clipper system passes us to the north. We'll see highs on Friday in the low to mid 40s.

This weekend another cold front is slated to pass through on Sunday, dropping temperatures down into the 30s for highs by Monday!

