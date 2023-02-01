First Warning Forecast: A soggy and windy end to the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A messy end to the work week. Big temperature swings this weekend.

Don’t forget your umbrella! Widespread rain this morning. Some sleet or snow could mix in (mainly for our northern locations), but no accumulation is expected. Showers should taper off by midday and clouds will start to clear out this afternoon. Temperatures will linger in the upper 30s to low 40s all day. It will be breezy today with NE winds gusting to near 25 mph.

Rain will return for Thursday. Showers will build in mid-morning to midday with the biggest chances in the afternoon to evening. Expect bigger rain chances to the south and lower rain chance to the north. Some sleet or snow could mix in, but no accumulation is expected. Highs will reach the mid 40s tomorrow.

Clouds will clear out on Friday with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will ramp up Friday, north at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Colder air will move in to start the weekend. Highs will only reach the mid 30s on Saturday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We will climb back into the 50s on Sunday with more clouds.

Today: AM Rain, Breezy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NE 10-15G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE/SW 5-10

