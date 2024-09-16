First Warning Forecast: A soggy and windy first half of the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tropical system developing along the Carolina coast. Showers, storms, and wind to start the week.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms building in. Rain chances will be higher in NC and lower in VA. It will be windy again today, NE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. The strong NE winds could trigger coastal flooding near times of high tide.

A soggy and windy Tuesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms. Rain could be heavy at times with isolated storms. Strong to severe storms are possible including a risk for tornadoes. It will still be windy tomorrow with an east wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Winds will back down for the second half of the week. Expect a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms lingering throughout the week. High temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s all week.

Today: Rain & Windy. Highs upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-20 G30

Tonight: Rain & Windy. Lows near 70. Winds: NE 10-20 G30

Tomorrow: Rain & Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 10-20 G30

Tropical Update

Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight getting stronger as it approaches the South Carolina coast. On the forecast track, the low will reach the coast of South Carolina this afternoon and then move inland across the Carolinas tonight through Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. The low has a chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical storm. Weakening is forecast after the system moves inland, and it is likely to dissipate over the Carolinas by late Wednesday.

Tropical Depression Gordon over the central Atlantic. A westward motion is expected during the next day or so, then a turn to the north. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days, though Gordon could become a post-tropical remnant low at any time.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

