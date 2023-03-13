First Warning Forecast: A soggy start to the week, Cold & windy midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** FREEZE WARNING from 12 AM to 9 AM Tuesday for Suffolk and Franklin, Isle of Wight, Southampton, Gates, Perquimans, Chowan, Hertford, Bertie, and Northampton counties.

*** FREEZE WATCH from 12 AM to 9 AM Wednesday for a large portion of the Southside and eastern NC.

Rain to start the work week. A cool and windy midweek. Warming back to the 60s to end the week.

A soggy start with widespread showers early this morning. Showers will taper off by midday. Highs will struggle to reach 50 this afternoon. Winds will turn from NE to NW and start to pick up through the day.

A cold start to Tuesday with temperatures in the 30s and wind chill in the 20s. Inland areas could see freezing temperatures! We will see partly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the low 50s. It will be very windy with a NW wind at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph.

Cold again Wednesday morning with temperatures near freezing and a wind chill near 20. It will still be windy on Wednesday (NW 15-25 G35). Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s.

Winds will relax and warmer air will move in for the end of the work week. Highs will climb to the upper 50s on Thursday and the upper 60s on Friday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, AM Rain. Highs near 50. Winds: NE/NW 5-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies, Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 15-25G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

