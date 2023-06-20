First Warning Forecast: A soggy stretch of days, Cooler, More humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Get your umbrella ready, several chances for showers and storms are on the way. Highs in the 70s and 80s this week with building humidity.

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with scattered showers and storms building in, lower chances in the morning, higher chances in the afternoon to evening. Winds will pick up today, east at 10 to 20 with higher gusts. Highs will dip to the upper 70s, almost 10 degrees cooler than yesterday but still humid.

We will be stuck in an unsettled weather pattern for the rest of the week as a stationary front lingers over the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, strong winds, and highs in the 70s to 80s with building humidity.

The trend continues for the weekend. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the mid 80s and it will be humid.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Bret continues moving west over the central Atlantic. On the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles by late this week. Strengthening is forecast and Bret could become a hurricane in a couple of days.

A tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear favorable for further development of this system, and a tropical depression will likely form later this week while the system moves west across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

Formation chance through 7 days: High (70%)

