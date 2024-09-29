Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: A spotty shower today, unsettled to kick off the week

Posted

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Expect a few more clouds today with some spotty showers. It won't be a washout by any means, but keep an umbrella handy just in case you encounter a few raindrops. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s.

Better chances for wet weather as we kick off the workweek. Showers will be possible, especially during the afternoon. Highs will warm to the low 80s.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

A stronger cold front will approach on Tuesday, bringing scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s.

The cold front will cross the area on Wednesday, bringing fall-like air. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s.

Evening Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Thursday and Friday will feel pretty good with highs in the low to mid-70s and plenty of sunshine.

7 Day AM.png

Tropical Update:

Tropical Activity.png

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you give a child a book... 📚