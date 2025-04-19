First Warning Forecast: A step cooler and more clouds for Easter Sunday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A step cooler for Easter Sunday. Staying in the 70s and 80s next week with several rain chances.

The weather looks nice for Easter Sunday, with a few changes compared to Saturday. Temperatures will start in the mid 60s Sunday morning, warm to the upper 70s by midday, then start to cool down in the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies, very slim rain chances, and not as windy as Saturday.

WTKR News 3

Highs will return to the low 80s to start next week. We will start with clouds Monday morning, then start to clear out through the afternoon.

A cold front is set to move in on Tuesday. Expect scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday as the front lingers to our south. Highs will return to the low 80s Tuesday, then drop to the low 70s on Wednesday, behind the front.

WTKR News 3

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W/N/E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Trees)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Medium

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR