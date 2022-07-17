Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

We will see some sunshine this morning, and a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will fire up again this afternoon to evening, but coverage will be lower than our Saturday at around 30%. Also, strong to severe storms are not expected as the greatest energy will be well northwest of the area. We will warm to near 90 today, just the first step in a very warm week ahead.

Get ready for an extremely hot and humid stretch next week. Right on schedule too with us nearing the last week of what is historically the hottest stretch of the year. Highs will climb to the low and mid 90s each afternoon with heat index values to 100+ by midweek. Scattered showers and storms are possible each day, but no day looks to be a total washout.