First Warning Forecast: A stormy start to the weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Widespread rainfall associated with our next storm system lifts off to the northeast today. As the system crosses the region, we could see some storms turn strong to severe. Our main severe weather threats will be damaging wind, hail and heavy rainfall.

The worst of the system will be out of our hair by the evening. Slightly cooler conditions return Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Conditions will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Sunday looks to be more mild with highs in the low 60s. Skies will begin clearing Sunday afternoon.

Much warmer temperatures will return at the start of the upcoming work week. Highs soar to near 80 degrees Monday. This next stretch of weather will be mainly dry and closer to normal. Another cold front swings in Tuesday bringing a small chance for rain. Highs retreat back to the mid and upper 60s for the rest of next week.

