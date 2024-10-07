First Warning Forecast: A strong cold front brings highs in the 60s this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Another cool and mild start to the day Monday. Temperatures out the door will be in the low to mid 60s. A couple of spots could still linger in the 50s.

Some clouds will be building in ahead of our next cold front. Highs Monday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s underneath partly cloudy skies. We do have about a 10% chance of rain to account for a few stray showers but mainly dry conditions are expected.

The drier conditions will last throughout the remainder of the week. High temperatures are forecast to drop as low as the upper 60s with overnight lows falling into the 40s and 50s. Southern most portions of the Outer Banks could see some rain from Milton around Thursday but for most locations, dry weather will prevail.

Tropical Update

10/6/24, as of 8 pm:

Milton is forecast to become a major Hurricane before making landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast of Florida. Southern most portions of the Outer Banks could potentially see rain as it continues lifting off to the northeast.

Leslie, Kirk and a third disturbance are not expected to impact us here at home.

