First Warning Forecast: A sunny and fall-like end to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A fall-like end to the week… Temperatures will return to the upper 70s this afternoon, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Humidity will continue to fall, making it feel much nicer than yesterday. We will see mostly sunny skies today and it will be breezy, especially closer to the coast.

This weekend looks great! Expect mostly sunny skies both days with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.

Heat and humidity will start to build again early next week. Highs will climb to near 90 and it will feel warmer with the added humidity. Expect mostly sunny skies with low rain chances for the for part of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Larry is moving toward Newfoundland. Larry is centered about 325 miles NNE of Bermuda and moving north at 25 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Larry will continue to move away from Bermuda this morning and move near or over southeastern Newfoundland tonight or early Saturday morning. Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast to begin later today, but Larry is expected to remain a hurricane until it passes Newfoundland. Larry should become an extratropical cyclone on Saturday and is now forecast to be absorbed by a larger extratropical low near Greenland by the end of the weekend.

Mindy becomes post-tropical as it moves away from the southeastern United States. This system will continue moving ENE with a gradual slowdown until the system dissipates Friday night or Saturday morning.

The northern portion of a tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Honduras, the western Caribbean Sea, and portions of the Yucatan peninsula. This system is forecast to move into the Bay of Campeche and merge with a pre-existing surface trough located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support gradual development, and a tropical depression could form Sunday or Monday before the system moves onshore along the western Gulf of Mexico coast.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

A strong tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa later today or tonight. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form by early next week as the system moves WNW over the far eastern Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

