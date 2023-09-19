First Warning Forecast: A sunny and fall-like midweek, Coastal storm this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice midweek stretch with fall-like conditions. Tracking a coastal storm for the weekend.

Mostly sunny today with highs near 80 and low humidity (for this time of year). Winds will be lighter than yesterday.

Expect sunshine and low 80s on Wednesday. Building clouds with highs in the low 80s on Thursday.

Rain will build in and the wind will pick up on Friday as an area of low pressure develops off the FL/GA coast.

The low will track up the Carolina coast this weekend. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, isolated storms, and strong winds (10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph). The strong winds could also trigger some tidal flooding.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 80. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Hurricane Nigel is forecast to track over the central Atlantic, east of Bermuda and move to the north Atlantic by the end of the week.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by Wednesday. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system moves west across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (70%)

A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to form east of the Florida peninsula late this week. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics this weekend while it moves generally north.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

