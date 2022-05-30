First Warning Forecast: A sunny start to the week, Warming to the 90s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A taste of summer with several days in the 80s and 90s. Sunshine to start the week, tracking showers and storms for Thursday and Friday.

A nice Memorial Day forecast! Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid 80s, about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. Highs will climb to the low 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances will be slim for the first half of the week, but we are tracking a cold front for the end of the week. Rain and storm chances will go up for Thursday and Friday as that front moves through. Temperatures will also drop, from the upper 80s on Thursday to the low 80s on Friday.

The upcoming weekend is looking nice but cooler. We should see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances. Highs will dip to the upper 70s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S/SE 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak, Hickory)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A large area of low pressure is expected to develop across Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula, and the southwest Gulf of Mexico in a few days, partially related to the remnants of Hurricane Agatha from the eastern Pacific. Some gradual development is possible in the far southwest Gulf of Mexico by mid-week or in the northwest Caribbean by the latter part of this week as it drifts east/northeast.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

