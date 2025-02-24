First Warning Forecast: A taste of spring arrives this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be less cool than previous evenings. Clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s again tonight but most spots should stay above freezing.

Bright sunshine is in store again for your Tuesday. High temperatures climb to the mid 60s with the help of some southerly wind. We hang onto the dry conditions through at least Thursday evening.

A cold front bringing scattered showers will cross the region Thursday evening. A few lingering showers into early Friday morning will be possible but the majority of the day will be dry. Slightly cooler temperatures return for the first part of next week with highs returning to the 40s and 50s.

