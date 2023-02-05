First Warning Forecast: A taste of springtime in February ahead

Our recovery from the early weekend chill began this Sunday, but a more dramatic rebound in temperatures will take hold by midweek as the jetstream pattern will favor several days of well above-normal warmth in the week ahead.

Some showery skies over southeastern VA and eastern NC Sunday evening will end later tonight as low pressure east of South Carolina will quickly move far offshore by early Monday morning.

After some early morning fog, Monday will start the week off with some sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the lower to mid 50s on northerly winds, and Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer, but the real springlike temperatures will be Wednesday through Friday with highs soaring into the 60s. The warmest day is slated for Thursday, with more clouds and the possibility of some rain tempering the temps a bit Friday (but still very warm!).

A dramatic shift then begins next weekend, as another shot of chilly air arrives on brisk winds from the north. Look for some rain to start next weekend as a storm moves off the mid-Atlantic coast to the northeast.

A note on the Bay and rivers; the National Weather Service (NWS) issued Low Water Advisories Sunday that go through early evening, but stay alert if there is any continuation in those from the NWS. Updates are issued on their website: https://www.weather.gov/akq/ [weather.gov]

