First Warning Forecast: A warm afternoon & a wet rest of the week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We have another warm and partly cloudy day ahead of us. There’s a slim chance of a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Lows tonight will hover in the upper 60s.

There will be a slightly higher chance of afternoon storms on Friday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Elevated rain chances return this weekend with late-day storms possible on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 80s. We drop to the mid 70s on Sunday with scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day.

An area of high pressure is forecast to develop to our north which would prevent the system from clearing out. We have daily shower and storm chances next week with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar